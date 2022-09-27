Headstrong Spain coach Luis Enrique praised his team’s defending on Monday ahead of the crunch Nations League clash with Portugal.

La Roja came in for criticism in the defeat by Switzerland on Saturday, Spain’s first since October 2018 on home soil, with both the visitors’ goals coming from corners.

Previous runners-up Spain must beat Portugal on Tuesday to win Nations League group A2 and reach the Final Four of the tournament again.

