Spanish footballers putting the final touches to their World Cup tilt expressed confidence about the fitness of superstar Alexia Putellas Tuesday after the midfielder cut short a training session.

The 29-year-old pulled up after 20 minutes of training in New Zealand on Monday, just four days before Spain make their 2023 World Cup debut against Costa Rica.

Her early departure, flanked by a team physio, shocked the 200 spectators who had come to support the Spanish squad and one of the biggest names in women’s football.

A two-time Women’s Ballon d’Or winner, Putellas is key to Spain’s cup hopes but there are lingering questions about her fitness.

She suffered a serious knee injury a year ago that sidelined her for Euro 2022, only returning to the field in April.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...