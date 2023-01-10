A Spanish court has opened an investigation into allegations former Brazil defender Dani Alves sexually assaulted a woman at a Barcelona nightclub last month.

A Barcelona court opened a probe “into an alleged crime of sexual assault as a result of a complaint filed by a woman against a football player,” the Superior Court of Catalonia said in a statement.

While the statement did not name Alves, informed sources confirmed to AFP the former Barcelona and Juventus player was the subject of the investigation.

Catalan police said they had received a complaint on January 2 from a woman who said Alves had touched her inappropriately.

The alleged sexual assault took place at a popular Barcelona nightclub overnight December 30-31, according to Spanish media reports.

The player was accused of putting his hands down the woman’s pants, according to the reports.

