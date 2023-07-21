Spain fired a warning shot to their Women’s World Cup rivals with a 3-0 defeat of Costa Rica on Friday, with superstar Alexia Putellas making a late cameo off the bench.

The Spaniards showed why they’re among the favourites in a Group C mismatch in Wellington, rifling 46 shots against opponents who spent nearly the entire game defending and were flattered by the scoreline.

La Roja dominated possession from the off with their slick passing and threatened a rout when all three goals came in the space of six minutes midway through the first half.

