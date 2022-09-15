Spain beat Serbia in their opening tie of the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday as US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz watched from the sidelines, but Great Britain and Andy Murray lost to the United States.

Alcaraz, who made his Davis Cup debut in a qualifying tie against Romania in March, arrived in Valencia only on Tuesday after becoming the youngest men’s world number one in history with Sunday’s triumph in New York.

With Rafael Nadal also absent against a Serbia team missing Novak Djokovic, Albert Ramos-Vinolas won the opening rubber against Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5.

Roberto Bautista Agut secured the Group B tie for Spain by defeating Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) in the second singles.

“The best experiences of my life playing tennis have been in this competition,” said Bautista Agut.

