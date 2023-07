Spanish international defender Pau Torres has been reunited with Aston Villa manager Unai Emery after joining the Premier League club from Villarreal on Wednesday.

Torres, 26, will join Villa for a reported fee of £35 million ($45 million).

The centre-back was a key part of the Villarreal side that won the Europa League under Emery in 2021 and reached the Champions League semi-finals the following year.

