More than 700 police will be deployed to Valencia, Spain on Wednesday for a basketball match between the local team and Maccabi Tel Aviv, amid tensions in the Middle East.

Valencia Basketball Club announced that police and security presence will be upped for the “high risk” match and that attendees will undergo “more exhaustive security checks”.

“We have put in place a total operation where more than 700 national police will be working undercover and in uniform,” said the Delegate for Valencia Pilar Bernabe at a press conference.

