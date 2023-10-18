More than 700 police will be deployed to Valencia, Spain on Wednesday for a basketball match between the local team and Maccabi Tel Aviv, amid tensions in the Middle East.

Valencia Basketball Club announced that police and security presence will be upped for the “high risk” match and that attendees will undergo “more exhaustive security checks”.

“We have put in place a total operation where more than 700 national police will be working undercover and in uniform,” said the Delegate for Valencia Pilar Bernabe at a press conference.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.