Spain overcame Iceland 2-1 at the UEFA Under-19 European Championships in a contest that was largely dominated by the Spanish. However, a late Icelandic goal could have spelled trouble for Jose Lana’s clan.

Spain always looked the more dominant side, but Iceland stood tough in the opening stages of the match, the only valid chance coming to Dani Perez whose header went wide after nine minutes.

However, it was an onslaught from Spain and 15 minutes into the fixture, Iceland succumbed as Yarek Gasiorowski volleyed home from an Ilias Akhomach corner

Akhomach, who was the star of the show for Spain on the night, could have made it two on 19 minutes after an individual effort, breaking past two defenders and forcing a diving save from Iceland goalkeeper Lukas Petersson.

