Spain were drawn with Germany as the 2022 World Cup draws were held in Doha on Friday.

The Spaniards were top seeds in Group E that will also feature Japan and the winner of the play-off tie between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Holders France, who beat Croatia in the 2018 final in Russia, were named top seeds in Group D and will be up against Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of the play-offs that will feature the United Arab Emirates, Australia and Peru.

Hosts Qatar are in Group A that will feature the Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador.

England were handed a straight-forward-looking draw when they were pitted in Group B alongside the United States, Iran and the winner of the UEFA play-off tie between Scotland and Ukraine that has yet to be played due to Russia’s invasion.

Brazil were drawn in Group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon while Belgium were pitted in Group F alongside Croatia, the 2018 finalists, Morocco, and Canada.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are in Group H alongside Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

