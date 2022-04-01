Spain were drawn with Germany as the 2022 World Cup draws were held in Doha on Friday.
The Spaniards were top seeds in Group E that will also feature Japan and the winner of the play-off tie between Costa Rica and New Zealand.
Holders France, who beat Croatia in the 2018 final in Russia, were named top seeds in Group D and will be up against Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of the play-offs that will feature the United Arab Emirates, Australia and Peru.
Hosts Qatar are in Group A that will feature the Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador.
England were handed a straight-forward-looking draw when they were pitted in Group B alongside the United States, Iran and the winner of the UEFA play-off tie between Scotland and Ukraine that has yet to be played due to Russia’s invasion.
Brazil were drawn in Group G alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon while Belgium were pitted in Group F alongside Croatia, the 2018 finalists, Morocco, and Canada.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are in Group H alongside Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us