Germany and Spain will clash at this year’s World Cup after Friday’s draw in Doha placed the two former winners in the same group, while geopolitical rivals the United States and Iran were also drawn together.

Four-time World Cup winners Germany were in Pot Two, making them the obvious team to avoid for the top seeds in the draw in the Qatari capital. They were knocked out of the 2018 tournament in Russia in the group stage.

Germany and Spain are joined by Japan in Group E, which will be completed by the winner of an intercontinental play-off in June between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Iran and the United States last met at the 1998 World Cup in France when the Iranians won the politically-charged game 2-1 in Lyon.

England also found themselves in Group B and will face Iran in their opening game on the tournament’s first day, on November 21.

