Spain coach Luis Enrique is hoping Wembley will be filled by Spanish and Italian expatriates for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final after fans travelling to England were offered no exemption from strict quarantine rules.

A crowd of 60,000 will be permitted for both semi-finals and the final at the home of English football as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

However, England stand to have a huge advantage for their semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday and potentially in the final with travelling supporters required to quarantine.

An exemption has been made for up to 2,500 VIPs after an agreement was reached between UEFA and the British government.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta