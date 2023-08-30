Spain’s government said Tuesday it had submitted further paperwork to a specialist sports tribunal examining its complaints against scandal-hit football chief Luis Rubiales, who sparked outrage by forcibly kissing a Women’s World Cup player.

The documentation was requested by the Administrative Tribunal for Sport (TAD) which had on Monday started examining two complaints filed by the government against Rubiales, head of Spain’s RFEF football federation, over his behaviour at the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on August 20.

The complaints were lodged on Friday by the National Sports Council (CSD), which is under the ministry of sports, after Rubiales forcibly kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal-giving ceremony.

“The National Sports Council has sent the required documentation,” the organisation said, referring to various public statements made by Hermoso, the Futpro women footballers’ union and the Women’s Professional Football League.

