Gavi became Spain’s youngest scorer ever and Inigo Martinez headed home a late equaliser as Spain drew 2-2 with the Czech Republic in the Nations League in Prague on Sunday.

Gavi scored with a low curling left-footer at the record age of 17 years and 304 days, levelling the first-half score at 1-1 just before halftime.

Martinez blasted his header just over the line off the crossbar in the last minute of the game to hand Spain a draw.

