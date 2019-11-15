SPAIN 7

Morata 23

Cazorla 41

Torres 62

Sarabria 63

Olmo 69

Moreno 71

Navas 85

MALTA 0

Spain produced an attacking masterclass in the second half to condemn Malta to their heaviest defeat in the Euro 2020 qualifiers at the Ramon de Carranza Stadium in Cadiz.

While it was somewhat expected that the national team would find the going tough against the former world and European champions, however, the nature of the team’s second half collapse would surely not go down well with coach Ray Farrugia.

On the eve of the match, coach Farrugia had called on his players that they needed to give their 200 per cent if they were to avoid a heavy defeat.

While the team had performed admirably in the first half, as they managed to limit the damage, conceding just two goals, the same cannot be said of their performance in the second 45 minutes when the team completely fell apart.

In fact, the Maltese were completely out of sorts as the Spaniards made the most of our poor marking and slow movement to score five times in the space of 25 minutes to further rubberstamp their top spot in the group and leave Malta bottom of the group after their eighth successive defeat.

Malta coach Ray Farrugia handed a debut to Floriana duo Jurgen Pisani and Brandon Paiber in his starting formation.

Pisani was deployed on the left flank while Paiber was deployed in a three-man midfield alongside Rowen Muscat and Dunstan Vella.

Jonathan Caruana replaced the suspended Steve Borg in a three-man defence alongside Andrei Agius and Zach Muscat.

As expected, it was Spain who dominated proceedings right from the outset, with the Maltese players showing good tactical organization to concede very little space to the Spanish forwards.

Spain created the first chance after five minutes when Rodri sent a cross into the path of Sergio Ramos who anticipated Zach Muscat but headed wide.

The home side’s major threat were coming from aerial play and on 15 minutes it was the turn of Pablo Sarabia to send a dangerous cross that was cleared by Pisani into the path of Juan Bernat who headed straight into the hands of Henry Bonello, the Malta goalkeeper.

Spain continued to struggle from open play and they had to wait until the 27th minute to come close when Morata sped inside the area and was denied by the onrushing Bonello.

However, the Atletico striker was not to be denied from the ensuing corner.

For the umpteenth time, the Maltese defence conceded the goal from a corner action as they failed to clear Sarabia’s delivery with the ball falling to Gerardo Moreno who nodded towards the unmarked Morata who somehow diverted the ball past Bonello.

The goal lifted the home side’s spirits and two minutes later they thought they had doubled their lead. From another corner, Ramos’ powerful header was somehow kept out by Bonello and in came Moreno who lashed the ball into the net. However, the ‘goal’ was annulled as the assistant referee harshly judged that Moreno was in an offside position.

Farrugia was forced to make his first change on 34 minutes when Juan Corbalan pulled out injured and was replaced by Karl Micallef.

Spain did add a second goal on 41 minutes in spectacular fashion. In a swift passing move, Jesus Navas sped forward and intelligently picked Gerard Moreno's central run.

The Villarreal forward quickly who set up his club team-mate Santi Cazorla who hit past Bonello.

Things could have got worse for Malta two minutes from the break when Sarabia made the impossible when he fired wide in front of a gaping goal after being set up by Moreno.

The second half kept the same script of the first with Spain again bossing profceedings.

Seven minutes from restart Cazorla came close but his thumping drive was deflected just wide.

That turned out to be his last contribution as the former Arsenal midfielder was replaced by Pablo Alcacer.

Spain continued to step up the pressure and only some fine defending from the Maltese denied the hosts a third goal.

Moreno picked Alcacer who was blocked by the onrushing Bonello, the ball fell to Sarabia who saw his shot cleared off the line by Caruana.

Just past the hour, Spain added a third and it was substitute Pau Torres, who had just replaced Sergio Ramos, who pushed the ball past Bonello after being set up Alcacer.

Spain were at their rampant best now and a minute later, in a quick break, Moreno sped clear and quickly set up Sarabia who fired the ball into the top corner.

Malta looked on the ropes and on 66 minutes Bonello again came to the team’s rescue when he denied substitute Danny Olmo from close in.

But the Dinamo Zagreb forward soon made amends as on 69 minutes he was put clear by Alcantara and he cooly avoided Bonello before depositing into an empty net.

Spain struck again two minutes later when in another excellent passing move it was Bernat who squared the ball into the path of Morena to grab his team’s sixth goal.

The Spanish Armada completed the rout five minutes from time when Jesus Navas hit a thumping drive that flew into the top corner of the net.

Alcacer could have grabbed the eighth but his thumping drive came off the upright as the Spaniards coasted through.