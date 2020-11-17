Spain dealt Germany their worst defeat in 89 years on Tuesday as a stunning 6-0 victory in Seville sent them through to the Nations League semi-finals.

Germany have not been beaten so heavily since losing to Austria by the same scoreline in a friendly in 1931.

Spain were as sublime as Germany were abysmal in Seville, where Ferran Torres scored a brilliant hat-trick to justify his reputation as one of football’s most exciting prospects.

Alvaro Morata and Rodri were also on target to make it 3-0 before even half-time and while Sergio Ramos went off injured to give Real Madrid a headache, Germany failed to stem the tide.

Instead, Torres grabbed two more and Mikel Oyarzabal added a sixth late on to put the finishing touches to Germany’s second ever heaviest defeat, their worst a 9-0 loss at the hands of England Amateurs in 1909.

Joachim Loew oversaw Germany winning the World Cup in 2014 but even he, after 14 years in charge, will be under pressure after a humiliation like this.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta