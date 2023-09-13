Spain crashed in six in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday while Belgium were also big winners as Italy revived their campaign and Austria and Switzerland stayed on course for qualification.

Substitute Ferran Torres struck twice for Spain, while Gavi, Mikel Merino, Joselu and debutant Alex Baena were also on target as they beat Cyprus 6-0 in Granada.

Spain closed to six points behind runaway Group A leaders Scotland with a game in hand. The two teams meet in the next round in Seville on October 12

“Our objective is clear — win the rest of the games,” coach Luis De la Fuente told Spanish broadcasters TVE.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...