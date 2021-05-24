Spain coach Luis Enrique on Monday left veteran defender Sergio Ramos out of his Euro 2020 squad but called up centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality.

Ramos, the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain, “has not been able to compete this season, especially since January,” Luis Enrique said.

Laporte, a 26-year-old Manchester City defender, was called up to the France squad three times but never made an appearance for Les Bleus.

