Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday by signing a contract extension that will keep him at J-League side Vissel Kobe for two more years.

The former Barcelona midfield maestro joined Kobe in 2018 in a deal worth a reported $30 million a year and recently recovered from a serious thigh injury.

“I will continue on my quest to make Vissel Kobe a stronger club,” said the World Cup-winning midfielder, speaking through a Japanese translator.

