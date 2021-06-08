Spain coach Luis Enrique called in five players on stand-by on Monday so as to be ready in case the Covid-19 positive captain Sergio Busquets returned proves to be the first of many.

Busquets left the team’s pre-Euro 2020 training camp on Sunday, while the rest of the squad tested negative after their friendly draw with Portugal in Madrid at the weekend.

“The players are getting daily tests right now,” the Spanish federation said.

“The entire delegation and all the players returned negative tests,” the federation said of Monday’s round of testing.

