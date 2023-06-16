Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his team’s morale was “sky high” after they beat Italy on Thursday to reach the Nations League final against Croatia.

La Roja snatched a late winner through Joselu after Italy’s Ciro Immobile cancelled out Yeremy Pino’s opening goal.

The coach had been criticised heavily after his first two matches in March, the second of which was a defeat by Scotland.

“(I feel) satisfaction and pride, I think we played an extremely high-level game,” De la Fuente told reporters.

“We followed what we had prepared to the letter. We’re happy and our morale is sky-high.”

The coach handed Robin Le Normand his debut after the French-born defender obtained Spanish nationality in May, and the Real Sociedad player impressed despite conceding an early penalty for handball.

