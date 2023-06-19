Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has quelled the doubts around him by leading his country to Nations League glory and ending a decade-long trophy drought.

La Roja needed penalties to see off Croatia and triumph in Rotterdam, but doing so helped ease tensions following their Euro 2024 qualifying defeat by Scotland in March.

De la Fuente’s appointment by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to replace Luis Enrique raised eyebrows — the 61-year-old is a relative unknown as a coach, having worked within the country’s youth ranks from 2013 onwards.

After an unconvincing performance in a win over Norway in his opening game, defeat in Glasgow sparked alarm.

However matches three and four proved far more enjoyable for the coach, beating Italy and then Croatia to lift the cup.

Read the full story on Sportsdesk...