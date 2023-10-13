Scotland missed their first chance to seal a Euro 2024 berth as they lost to two late goals in Spain on Thursday as the third contender in Group A, Norway, won 4-0 in Cyprus.

Elsewhere, Turkey, in their first game under Vincenzo Montella, won in Croatia to vault to the top of Group D and Albania tightened their grip on Group E with a comfortable win over the Czech Republic.

Scotland had won all five of their group games and entered Thursday’s match in Seville needing one point from three matches to qualify.

Spain pressed in the first half, but Scotland had the ball in the net first when Scott McTominay swerved a second-half free-kick over Unai Simon.

The strike was disallowed after a VAR review for an offence in the goalmouth by Jack Hendry.

