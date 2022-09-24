Spanish prosecutors said they had opened an inquiry into Atletico Madrid’s supporters over racist chants aimed at Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior ahead of the clubs’ La Liga derby clash.

The investigation was opened following a complaint by an anti-racism organisation over the chanting which erupted from a group of Atletico fans at their Wanda Metropolitano stadium before and during Sunday’s match.

“You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey,” they could be heard chanting in footage recorded by Cope radio as the Real Madrid coach arrived at the stadium.

It said there were “hundreds” of fans involved.

Further chanting occurred during the match, with Atletico fans throwing things, including lighters, at Vinicius Junior and his Brazilian compatriot Rodrygo as they celebrated a goal.

Real Madrid won 2-1.

