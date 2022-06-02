Spain were denied a winning start by Portugal in the Nations League on Thursday as Alvaro Morata’s first-half finish was cancelled out by a late equaliser from Ricardo Horta.

Morata side footed home at the end of a scintillating counter-attack and while Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the second half for Portugal, it was another substitute who grabbed the equaliser as Horta swept in with eight minutes left.

The Braga forward was making only his second appearance for Portugal, eight years after his first. “I feel proud,” he said. “I deserve to be here and I wanted to show that.”

