Striking Spain players would be punished if they do not attend their national team camp after being called up, the Spanish government said early Tuesday.

Victor Francos, the president of Spain’s High Council for Sports (CSD), said he would have to apply the country’s sports law in the absence of the selected players.

New Spain coach Montse Tome called up 15 of the World Cup winners for upcoming Nations League games on Monday, but the majority of them are striking from the national team to seek major changes in the Spanish football federation.

