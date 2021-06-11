The Spain squad were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Friday, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed, on the first day of Euro 2020 and three days before the team’s opening game.

Spain start against Sweden in Group E on Monday night and it is possible some players will now feel the side-effects of the vaccination ahead of the fixture in Seville.

The vaccinations were carried out by the Spanish army, who arrived at the national team’s training base in Las Rozas, in the north-west of Madrid, after the government finally gave its approval.

“The players summoned for Euro 2020 have received or completed their vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday,” a statement from the RFEF said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta