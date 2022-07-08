Spain recovered from the loss of star midfielder Alexia Putellas and conceding after 48 seconds to get their Euro 2022 campaign off to a winning start by beating Finland 4-1.

Linda Sallstrom exposed a huge hole in the Spanish defence to fire the Finns into a shock lead inside the first minute.

Spain had been pre-tournament favourites until the cruciate ligament injury to reigning female Ballon d’Or winner Putellas in training on Tuesday.