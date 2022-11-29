Spain midfielder Pedri only turned 20 last week but his team-mate Koke says even the squad’s veteran players are learning from him at the World Cup.

Pedri burst into the limelight in 2020 with Barcelona as a teenager and played a key role for Spain at the Euro last summer.

The midfielder has been one of the World Cup’s most impressive players so far, running the midfield in Spain’s 7-0 destruction of Costa Rica and holding his own in the heavyweight clash against Germany, a 1-1 draw.

His club colleague Gavi, 18, has also impressed in Qatar alongside Pedri in midfield, and Koke praised the creative Barcelona duo.

“The two of them make magic, their level is spectacular given their age,” Koke told a press conference Tuesday.

“Pedri is spectacular, you might not think so but the older players learn from the younger ones, he does things that many of us don’t do on the pitch.

“I learn from him, seeing the good things he does, it’s spectacular playing beside Pedri.”

