Strong winds and heavy rains slammed Spain on its Mediterranean coast on Sunday, including the touristic Balearic archipelago, causing serious damage and flight disruptions.

Gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles per hour), downpours and hail hit the Balearic islands as well as Catalonia and Valencia on mainland Spain, which were all under a high-risk warning by the national meteorological agency Aemet.

Local authorities reported several people were injured, according to the Spanish press.

Fallen trees and flooded streets were also reported across the region.

The wind broke the moorings of a 330-metre (1,080 feet) cruise ship stationed in Palma, on the island of Mallorca, and drove it into a moored oil tanker, injuring six people, the Balearic islands port authority said.

Spanish airport operator Aena said 24 flights were cancelled and 29 were diverted to and from the islands.

Aemet has extended the weather warning until Monday for a small portion of the archipelago and Catalonia.

The risk is expected to decrease by Tuesday.

The storm came with a drop in temperatures, which follows Spain's fourth heatwave this summer that ended Thursday.