Spanish media speculated Tuesday that scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos had gone to the Dominican Republic, a day after he announced he would go into exile, but the royal palace declined to say whether he had left the country.

The 82-year-old -- who is under investigation for alleged corruption -- revealed on Monday that he had taken the decision to leave Spain to help his son, the current King Felipe VI, "exercise his responsibilities".

The letter, published on the royal palace's website, did not mention where the former king would go, nor when exactly he would leave the country.

Daily newspaper ABC reported Tuesday that he left Spain and flew to the Dominican Republic via Portugal.

La Vanguardia and El Mundo newspapers also said he planned to stay with friends in the Caribbean country, but online newspaper El Confidencial said he would be in Portugal, where he spent part of his youth.

Asked by AFP about the reports, a royal palace spokesman refused to give any information about Juan Carlos's whereabouts.

"The only information we have is the information which was published on the website of the royal palace yesterday. It is the only information which we have," he said.

Probes are underway in Switzerland and Spain where media regularly publish details of the murky management of funds allegedly paid to the former head of state by Saudi Arabia.

Spain's Supreme Court announced in June an investigation to determine the legal responsibility of the ex-monarch -- but only for acts committed after his abdication in 2014, because of the immunity he holds.

The suspicions centre on $100 million (85 million euros) allegedly paid secretly into a Swiss bank account in 2008.

Juan Carlos ascended the throne in 1975 on the death of the fascist dictator Francisco Franco and ruled for 38 years before abdicating in favour of his son Felipe VI in June 2014.

He was a popular figure for decades, playing a key role in the democratic transition from the Franco dictatorship which ruled Spain from 1939-1975.

King distances himself from his father

Felipe has tried to distance himself from the allegations of a huge hidden fortune, withdrawing his father's annual royal allowance and renouncing his inheritance.

Yet it was Juan Carlos who had defied the Francoists by ushering in a new system of parliamentary monarchy. A new constitution was passed by referendum in 1978.

He was credited with helping to defuse an attempted coup in February 1981 by soldiers who stormed into parliament shooting and who held lawmakers hostage for several hours.

The king's appearance on television urging support for the democratic government was instrumental in blocking the attempt.

"I knew the soldiers were going to agree because I had been named by Franco" and was their commander-in-chief, he said later. He knew most of the officers from his military training.

Although his blocking of the coup helped endear him to the nation, the king's image suffered in later years.

Elephant-hunter

The country had long closed its eyes to the numerous affairs the action-man king could boast.

But his decline began in 2012, when as a keen sportsman and hunter, he accepted a luxury elephant-hunting trip to Botswana, paid for by a Saudi entrepreneur, during a tough recession at home.

The trip, accompanied by his German mistress, came to light only because he broke his right hip and was flown home for surgery. The king made a public apology as he emerged from hospital on crutches.

His medical problems raised further questions over his reign.

Between May 2010 and November 2013, he had surgery nine times, including two operations on his right hip and three on his left.

Born in Rome on January 5, 1938, grandson of exiled king Alfonso XIII, Juan Carlos was just 10 years old when he was put on a train to Spain.

His father had agreed to have him educated under Franco in the hope of one day seeing himself sit on the throne.

Juan Carlos spent 27 years under the shadow of Franco, growing up in a series of military academies.

In May 1962 Juan Carlos married Sofia, a Greek princess. They were both keen sailors and had met on a cruise.

With Franco's blessing, the couple settled at the Zarzuela palace near Madrid and had three children: Elena, Cristina and Felipe, who as male heir bypassed his elder sisters to the throne.