Spain’s Rodri says his country have been warned about suffering another “collapse” when they face Morocco in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday.

La Roja fell to a shock 2-1 defeat by Japan on Thursday and finished second in Group E as a result, with the Samurai Blue netting two goals in a dramatic period at the start of the second half.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, playing at centre-back for Spain, said his team would not renounce their style of football but had to avoid unnecessary risks.

“There were 10 minutes of collapse, and we’ve been warned now that a goal can put you out,” Rodri told a press conference Sunday.

“We know it, the coach was clear, and now we’re training with happiness and determination.”

For a short period during their last group game Spain face elimination, when Costa Rica were ahead against Germany, but Hansi Flick’s side recovered to win to save La Roja.

Spain trained on Sunday with defender Cesar Azpilicueta working on an exercise bike apart from the main group, after suffering a knock against Japan, but he should be fit to face Morocco.

