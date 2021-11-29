Alexia Putellas of Barcelona and Spain won the women’s Ballon d’Or prize at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, completing a remarkable year for the 27-year-old.

Putellas is the third winner of the prize, following in the footsteps of Ada Hegerberg, who won the inaugural women’s Ballon d’Or in 2018, and United States World Cup star Megan Rapinoe, winner in 2019.

The 2020 Ballon d’Or awards were cancelled because of the pandemic.

