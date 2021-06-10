Spain defender Diego Llorente has tested negative for Covid-19, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said Thursday, just days after a positive test sparked fears of infection within Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.

The announcement came as Spain prepared to vaccinate its entire Euro 2020 squad just before the start of the tournament, which runs from Friday to July 11.

It means Spain now only has one infected player, its captain Sergio Busquets who tested positive on Sunday.

“The confirmation PCR tests carried out on Wednesday 9 June were negative... suggesting (Llorente’s result on Tuesday) was a false positive,” the RFEF said.

The Leeds defender, 27, left the team’s training camp in Las Rozas near Madrid but could return on Friday if further tests confirm his negative result, the RFEF said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta