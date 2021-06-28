The good news for Spain came all at once, their five-goal rout of Slovakia on Wednesday steering them clear of an early exit and restoring hope they could even win Euro 2020.

Luis Enrique said he would have taken any position in Group E as long as Spain got through and yet from desperation came elation, a goal-fest in Seville transforming expectations after a whirlwind 60 minutes.

“Just like that,” came Marca’s headline on Thursday, while AS’s front cover read: ‘Permission to believe’.

