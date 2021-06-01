Manchester City’s Spain centre-back Eric Garcia will join Barcelona on a five-year deal next month, the Catalan club said on Tuesday.

Garcia, 20, who has been included in his country’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2020, will leave the Premier League champions when his deal ends on July 1.

“The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros ($489.5 million),” the La Liga side said in a statement.

