Spain’s Alberto Gines Lopez held off his rivals to become the first Olympic sport climbing champion on Thursday, winning the men’s combined event in Tokyo.

The 18-year-old beat American Nathaniel Coleman into second place, with Austrian Jakob Schubert taking the bronze at Aomi Urban Sports Park.

Gines Lopez finished with 28 points, edging out Coleman after completing more holds than his title rival in the closing lead event.

