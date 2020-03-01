Football has plenty of strange rules. But I don’t think I have heard of any rule more stupid or unjust than the one that allows Spanish teams to sign players outside the transfer window in an ‘emergency’ scenario.

As it stands, if a club can prove they have a player injured for more than five months they can apply to La Liga for dispensation to sign a replacement from another Spanish club.

Last week, Barcelona became the first team to take advantage of this outrageous bit of crackpot legislation when they signed Denmark international Martin Braithwaite from Leganes after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months.

Let’s forget for a second that Braithwaite is not exactly world class – he started the season in Middlesbrough’s reserves, and if you want a laugh, check out the video of him showing off his skills during his Barca unveiling – the fact that the Catalan giants could make this purchase is grossly unfair on many levels.

Not only does it make a mockery of the whole transfer window system, which partly exists to encourage teams to use their full squads and promote youth, it also means Barcelona have essentially solved their own problem by causing one for Leganes.

Once Barcelona met Braithwaite’s buyout clause, Leganes had no choice but to accept the €18 million on the table. And, for a club fighting relegation, losing the man who has scored a third of their 18 goals this season is going to cause massive turmoil.

I am genuinely astounded that La Liga think this rule makes sense in any way, especially as every player in Spanish football has a compulsory buyout clause, making the selling club powerless to turn down an offer.

Uefa needs to clamp down on this outrageous rule instantly

Maybe, just maybe, if you are talking about a goalkeeper crisis, then you could just about justify the concept of making an emergency signing. But for all other positions, clubs should be forced to make do with the players they already have.

Play a defender as a striker if need be, or dip into your reserve and youth teams to find a player who deserves a shot at the top job. That’s what football is all about.

Giving clubs the opportunity to forcibly buy players off their rivals is criminally unfair and Uefa needs to clamp down on this outrageous rule instantly.

Any excuse will do

The thing about boxers is that they always have an excuse when they lose an important fight – they weren’t properly focussed, they had a niggling injury, their trainer sucked, their dog died, they ate too many pies.

There’s always something.

But you’ve got to hand it to Deontay Wilder, who came up with a totally unique explanation for why he lost his WBC title to Tyson Fury last weekend – his ring-walk costume.

The American said the elaborate outfit he wore getting to the ring – a tribute to Black History Month – was too heavy. “I paid a severe price because my legs were how they were because of my uniform,” he explained.

Admittedly, prancing about in 20 kilos of costume is not a very clever thing to do on your way to a world title fight, but I would have thought a world champion preparing to defend his title would have known more about his own capabilities and limits.

It was, plainly, little more than an excuse, because the truth is that Fury outpunched, outfought and generally outboxed Wilder from start to finish. He was quicker, fitter, faster and stronger. He had Deontay on the floor twice before the American’s trainers decided to throw in the towel.

Luckily for us we will find out how true the costume excuse is as the two men have apparently agreed to another rematch.

Presumably for that one, Wilder will walk to the ring wearing nothing but a featherlight G-string and a big smile…

Farewell to a tainted champion

Maria Sharapova, the five-time Grand Slam winner, retired from tennis last week but you would be forgiven for thinking she had done so a while back.

You may recall that in 2016 the Russian star was banned from the sport for failing a drugs test. She returned 15 months later but never made it beyond the quarter finals of a major tournament and was now outside the top 300.

Of course, her failure to reach the heights she achieved before her ban could be down to age, injuries or desire. Alternatively, if you are more cynical, you may wonder if it had anything to do with the fact she was no longer using meldonium, the performance-enhancing drug she was banned for taking.

You can make up your own minds on that one…

james@findit.com.mt

Twitter: @maltablade