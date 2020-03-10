Spain’s La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that first and second division football matches will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus.

The measures follow the decision of the Spanish High Council of Sports that all sporting events in Spain at state and international level should be played without fans to limit the spread of the virus.

“According to information from the High Sports Council (CSD), La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank matches will be played behind closed doors from today and for at least the next two weeks,” a La Liga statement read.

“La Liga will remain in permanent contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to meet their recommendations and/or decisions, and put first the health of fans, players, club employees and journalists during the health crisis of COVID-19.”

Real Madrid’s game against Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday night will be the weekend’s first fixture affected as authorities step up attempts to contain the outbreak.

Two local derbies will also go ahead in empty stadiums as Valencia face Levante at Mestalla on Saturday before Sevilla host Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday night.

Spain had registered more than 1,500 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, with the decision made on Monday to close all schools in the Madrid area from Wednesday until the end of March.

La Liga’s announcement comes after several European matches involving Spanish teams had already been put behind closed doors.

Earlier on Tuesday, Barcelona confirmed their Champions League tie against Napoli at Camp Nou on March 18 would be played in front of empty stands.

Valencia’s Champions League game at home to Atalanta later on Tuesday and Sevilla’s Europa League match at home to Roma on Thursday will also both be played without supporters.

However, Real Madrid fans will be hoping to be able to travel to England to see their team go up against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 17.

La Liga said there were also plans in place should any Spanish league matches have to be suspended.

“For weeks, La Liga has been working on alternative plans in coordination with the UEFA in case the health authorities decide on the suspension of any matches, with dates to ensure fixtures are played within established deadlines,” the statement added.