Maverick Vinales cruised to a comfortable win over world champion Marc Marquez in the Dutch MotoGP in Assen on Sunday for the Spaniard’s first win of the season.

Yamaha’s 24-year-old rider took control at the ‘Cathedral of Speed’ with a dozen laps to go, soon pulling clear for his sixth career MotoGP win in his 80th race, but his first since Australia last year.

The mustachioed Vinales told BT Sport: “This is honestly one of the tracks I like most in the calender.

“I want to congratulate my team, they did a great job. I’m living my dream, it’s been such a long time since my last victory!”

Marquez, who retains his championship lead, said: “I knew Yamaha were very very strong in practice, so this is like a victory. Vinales - he deserves the win.”

Pole sitter Fabio Quartararo had to settle for third after appearing to have difficulties on his Yamaha, extending his wait for a first win in the top category.

But he refused to blame his machine, telling BT Sport: “I was leading the race for the first time, so I’m happy, can’t wait for Germany (next weekend).”

The Frenchman, who had set a new track record in qualifying on Saturday, added: “My arm is a little hurting,” in reference to the surgery he required at the start of June.

Vinales’s teammate, veteran Italian Valentino Rossi, failed to finish when crashing out with Takaaki Nakagami in the early stages.