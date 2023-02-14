Daniele De Rossi was sacked by struggling Serie B side SPAL on Tuesday, just four months into the first job of his managerial career.

In a statement, SPAL said that former Italy international De Rossi had been “relieved of his duties as first team coach” with the rest of his coaching staff.

The 39-year-old replaced Roberto Venturato in October but failed to move SPAL up the table, three straight defeats leaving the club in the relegation zone.

He managed only three wins from his 16 league games in charge.

