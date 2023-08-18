The Italian Football Federation and Luciano Spalletti have reached an agreement for him to succeed Roberto Mancini as coach of the national team, according to reports in the Italian press on Friday.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti, the federation's top choice, will sign a three-year contract until September 2026.

The former Napoli boss has held several telephone conversations with federation president Gabriele Gravina and has now agreed to take over from Mancini.

Spalletti and Gravina are due to meet on Friday to finalise the contract.

Following his appointment, which could be made official on Saturday, Spalletti is expected to hold his first press conference as coach on Monday, the sports daily reports.

