Luciano Spalletti said that he is in heaven in his new job as Italy coach after Davide Frattesi got the Azzurri’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track with a brace in Tuesday’s entertaining 2-1 win over Ukraine.

Italy occupy the second of two automatic qualifying places in Group C after Spalletti’s first win on his home debut, which came thanks to two strikes in the first half-an-hour at the San Siro from Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi.

The 22-year-old, who was picked in place of the injured Sandro Tonali, rifled in two low finishes to move Italy level on seven points with Ukraine, who scored through captain Andriy Yarmolenko four minutes before half-time, and North Macedonia.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com