Juventus striker Moise Kean was on Friday recalled to the Italy squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England, as coach Luciano Spalletti reshuffled his attack.

Kean, 23, won the last of his 12 caps in October 2021. He benefits from the absence of injured Lazio veteran Ciro Immobile.

The former Napoli coach has also given a first call-up to 20-year-old defender Destiny Udogie who has been prominent in Tottenham’s strong start to the English season. Uncapped Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also in the squad.

Also returning after a long absence is midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura who won the last of his 15 caps in October 2020 but whose club, Fiorentina, has also made a fine start to the season.

Spalletti has dispensed with winger Matteo Politano of Napoli and striker Mateo Retegui of Genoa, who were part of the new coach’s first squad in September.

