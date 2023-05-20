Luciano Spalletti insisted Saturday he was not “looking for another team” amid speculation the Napoli coach was set to exit after leading the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis fuelled speculation on Friday when he said he did not want to “clip the wings” of anyone in response to a question about his manager’s future.

“I don’t know what that means, you have to ask the president,” Spalletti told a press conference ahead of his team’s Serie A game against Inter Milan in their Stadio Maradona on Sunday.

“I clarified everything (with him) during a dinner a week ago.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...