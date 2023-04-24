Luciano Spalletti said it isn’t time for Napoli to start celebrating despite a last-gasp 1-0 triumph at Juventus leaving his team needing potentially one more win to claim a historic Serie A title.

Giacomo Raspadori smashed in the stoppage time decider to claim a huge win at Juve which pushed Napoli 17 points clear at the top of the table, sweeping aside disappointment at being knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan midweek.

If Napoli beat regional rivals Salernitana on Saturday they will need Inter to avoid home defeat to Lazio on Sunday to be crowned champions for the first time since 1990.

“We need to wait before we pop any bottles, and hearts, because we still have a little way to go,” said Spalletti to DAZN.

“They played really well and it wasn’t easy to do that so soon after being knocked out of the Champions League. I don’t think we could have done any more tonight.”

Read full story on www.sprotsdesk.com.mt