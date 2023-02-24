If Napoli’s players are looking over their shoulders as they kick off the weekend’s Serie A fixtures with a visit to struggling Empoli, it should be not at the distant chasing pack but at coach Luciano Spalletti.

Napoli head into Saturday’s game having won seven straight in Serie A.

Their hosts are winless in their last four games. Victory would put Napoli 18 points clear of the chasing pack before their pursuers have even played.

