Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti warned his side’s “biggest enemy is to think it’s done” after Tuesday’s 2-0 last 16, first leg win at a ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt.

Napoli won their first ever Champions League away knockout match thanks to goals either side of the half from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

“It was an end-to-end game, which we want and thrive in. We need to stay calm, very calm,” Spalletti told Sky Sports before March 15’s return fixture.

“There’s the second leg still. Our biggest enemy is to think it’s done,” he added.

Napoli are 15 points clear atop the Serie A table and look set for their first title in more than 30 years.

