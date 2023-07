Spanish rider Alex Rins, who injured his right leg at the Italian Grand Prix in early June, will miss the British race on August 6.

The LCR Honda team announced Tuesday that he is to be replaced on the grid by his compatriot Iker Lecuona.

After missing the German and Dutch races following his injury, 27-year-old Rins has not recovered in time for the race at Silverstone.

