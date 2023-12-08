Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm confirmed Thursday he is joining LIV Golf in a deal reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars, sealing a stunning coup for the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit.

After weeks of ‘Will he-won’t he?’ speculation linking the Spanish world number three with a move to LIV, Rahm announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour in an interview with Fox News.

“As you can see now it’s official, this is me finally saying after all the rumors… I have officially joined LIV Golf,” Rahm told the US network.

