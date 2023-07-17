Novak Djokovic believes Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz possesses the “best of all three worlds”, cloning the talents of himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

World number one Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final on Sunday after four hours and 42 minutes of breathless action on Centre Court.

The result shattered 36-year-old Djokovic’s bid to claim a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam crown.

Asked what makes the 20-year-old Alcaraz such a threat, the Serb star explained that he has duplicated his weapons, as well as Federer and Nadal — the storied ‘big three’ of tennis who between them have 65 Grand Slam titles.

